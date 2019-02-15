Over 100 students, teachers abducted in Cameroon

Yaounde, Feb 17 (IANS) More than 100 students and teachers of a private college in Cameroon have been kidnapped, according to authorities.

Earlier, the authorities told Xinhua news agency that only 11 students and three teachers had been kidnapped on Saturday in Northwest, one of the two war-torn English-speaking regions of the country.

“We now know after further investigations that more than 100 students and teachers were kidnapped. The teachers are not many but the majority of those kidnapped are girls. In fact, all the students and teachers who were on campus have been kidnapped,” a senior administrator of the college told Xinhua.

“We do not know where they are. We are still waiting for the kidnappers to call.”

Armed separatists fighting for the “independence” of the two Anglophone regions of Northwest and Southwest in Cameroon have been clashing with government forces since November 2017.

The separatists have ordered the closure of schools in the regions.

–IANS

ksk