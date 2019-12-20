Over 1,300 arrested in Kolkata on New Year’s eve

Kolkata, Jan 1 (IANS) Over 1,300 people were arrested on various charges, including disorderly conduct and drunken driving, on New Year’s eve here, the police said on Wednesday.

The total number of arrests on Tuesday night was 1,305, Joint Commissioner of police Murlidhar Sharma said.

While 863 people were taken into custody for disorderly conduct, 188 were arrested for drunken driving, and 36 on account of rash driving.

The police executed 148 non-bailable warrants besides making 50 preventive arrests.

One person was taken into custody for possessing illegal arms and ammunition, four others for rowdyism and 15 others on specific charges, Sharma said.

