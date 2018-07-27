Over 150 immigrants detained in police raids in Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, July 29 (IANS) Over 150 undocumented immigrants have been detained in Malaysia after a series of overnight police raids outside Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

The operations were conducted under the code name “Op Mega 3.0” by the Immigration Department and the National Registration Department in Subang Jaya, about 10 km from here, Efe news reported.

“A total of 157 illegal immigrants were detained for various offences and a total of 380 were screened,” national media quoted Deputy Home Minister Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman as saying after the operation.

The migrants were mostly from neighbouring Indonesia, as well as from the Philippines, Bangladesh and Myanmar.

Among the items seized during the raids was a sword, media reported.

The Deputy Minister added that 4,476 undocumented immigrants had been detained under “Op Mega” since it began on July 1 and over 1,500 police raids have been conducted over the past four weeks.

In 2014, Deputy Director-General of Immigration Control Sakib Kusmi pledged to rid Malaysia of its estimated 2.5 million undocumented immigrants by 2020.

