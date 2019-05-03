Over 190 arrested from ‘rave party’ in Noida farm house

Noida, May 5 (IANS) Over 190 people, including 31 women, were arrested from an alleged rave party organized in a farm house in Noida late on Saturday night, police said on Sunday.

The police team, which raided the farm house in Sector 135 on a tip-off, found alcohol and other intoxicants being served illegally at the party.

“We had got information about a rave party being held at the farm house. A raid was carried out late on Saturday night… 161 men and 31 women were held from the spot,” Senior Superintendent of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Vaibhav Krishna said.

The entry fees for the party were kept at Rs 10,000 and the organizers used a Facebook pages to invite people and attract more participants, he added.

“Of the 31 women, nine were hired by the organizers to serve drinks. They were hired for Rs 1,000 but were given extra 10 per cent by the organizers on every bill,” according to a press release by the Gautam Budh Nagar police.

Five of the key organisers of the event have also been arrested. They were identified as Amit Tyagi, Kapil Singh, Pankaj Sharma, Adnaan, and Balesh Kohli.

Police recovered 31 hookahs, 112 beer bottles, and 30 liquor bottles from the spot, and seized 31 cars, nine bikes and a laptop with a DJ system.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and a probe is underway, Krishna added.

