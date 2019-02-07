Over 190 earthquakes jolt Philippines town

Manila, Feb 10 (IANS) More than 190 earthquakes have jolted a town in the Philippines in the last two days, authorities said on Sunday.

A 5.5-magnitude earthquake was recorded at 6.21 a.m. as the strongest one on Sunday, hitting General Luna, a town in Surigao del Norte province, at a depth of 44 km, reports Xinhua news agency.

More than 60 aftershocks have been recorded so far on Sunday, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

A 5.9-magnitude earthquake jolted the town on Friday evening.

On Saturday, General Luna was also hit by over 130 earthquakes.

The institute said the tremors, which were tectonic in origin, are not expected to cause any damage.

