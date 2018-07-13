Over 2 lakh pilgrims performed Amarnath Yatra so far

Jammu, July 18 (IANS) A fresh batch of 1,983 pilgrims left Jammu on Wednesday to perform the Amarnath Yatra that has so far seen over two lakh pilgrims pay obeisance at the holy cave shrine, authorities said.

The pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas for the Kashmir Valley in an escorted convoy of 59 vehicles as 1,303 headed for Pahalgam while 680 proceeded towards the Baltal base camp,” the police said.

The Met has forecast rain and thundershowers along both the Baltal and Pahalgam routes during the day.

The yatra that started on June 28, will end on August 26 coinciding with the Shravan Purnima festival.

–IANS

sq/in