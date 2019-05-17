Over 20 lakh schoolkids in Kerala to benefit from hi-tech IT labs

Thiruvananthapuram, May 21 (IANS) A record 20.86 lakh school children in 9,941 state-run lower primary and upper primary schools in Kerala will have the facility of hi-tech IT laboratories in their schools from July, an official said on Tuesday.

K. Anvar Sadath, Vice Chairman and Executive Director, Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) told IANS that supply orders for 55,086 laptops and USB speakers and 23,170 multimedia projectors to be deployed to the 9,941 schools in the state have been issued.

“Hi-tech labs would be set up in these schools from July. As a prelude to this, 76,349 teachers in these schools were given specific IT training during the vacation time,” said Sadath.

–IANS

