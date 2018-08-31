Over 200 4G smartphones now support Airtel VoLTE

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) Over 200 popular 4G-enabled smartphones now support its Voice over LTE (VoLTE) services, enabling users to experience HD quality voice calling and fast data speed, Bharti Airtel said on Monday.

“Users of the best-selling 4G smartphones from major brands like OPPO, Vivo, Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Nokia, Panasonic, Xiaomi, Karbonn, Lava and Panasonic can now converse on the HD quality voice calling offered on Airtel VoLTE,” said the company.

Airtel said it has been ramping up its 4G capacity across the country to serve the fast-growing customer demand for high-speed data.

In case of non-availability of 4G network, Airtel VoLTE calls fall back on 3G/2G network to ensure that customers continue to stay connected at all times.

–IANS

