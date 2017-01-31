Over 200 migrants land at Sicilian port

Augusta (Italy), Jan 31 (IANS/AKI) A total of 210 migrants including women and children arrived in the Sicilian port of Augusta on Tuesday after being saved in the Mediterranean.

The migrants reached Augusta aboard the charity rescue ship Sos Mediterranee. They included 180 men and thirty women and 41 minors, of whom 38 were unaccompanied.

The migrants were from Morocco, Libya and 11 sub-Saharan African countries including Nigeria, Senegal, Ivory Coast, Gambia, Ghana and Mali.

Two pregnant women were among the rescued migrants. One of them, a 31-year-old woman from Ivory Coast who was eight months pregnant, was taken to the island of Lampedusa aboard an Italian coastguard vessel.

–IANS/AKI

