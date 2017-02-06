Over 2,000 servicemen participate in Russia anti-terror drills

Moscow, Feb 6 (IANS) Over 2,000 Russian servicemen on Monday participated in anti-terrorist drills in Russia’s Eastern Military District, authorities said.

According to the spokesman of the district Alexander Gordeyev, the main part of the exercises will be held on the Sakhalin oblast’s territory in the country’s far east, with helicopters and para-troopers involved, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Main attention will be given to the issues of interaction between the security agencies of the Sakhalin oblast during a special operation. Air assault search groups which are delivered by transport helicopters Mi-8 will be involved in the exercises to destroy simulated terrorists,” said Gordeyev.

The drills will last until Saturday.

–IANS

