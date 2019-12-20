Over 280 Libyan civilians killed in fighting this year: UN

Tripoli, Dec 23 (IANS/AKI) Some 284 civilians were killed in armed clashes in Libya this year, while more than 360 others were injured, according to the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Airstrikes were the leading cause of civilian casualties, accounting for 182 deaths and 212 injuries, followed by ground fighting, roadside bombs, abductions and killings, said OHCHR spokesman Rupert Colville.

Colville said that OHCHCR’s concern was about the impact of the escalating conflict on populated areas, such as Tripoi’s Abu Salim and Al-Hadhba districts, where a further 100,000 civilians could be force to flee their homes, on top of more than 340,000 who have already been displaced.

OHCHR is also worried at the deteriorating human rights situation and “the persistence of impunity in Libya”, he added.

–IANS/AKI

