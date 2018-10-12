Over 30% of agri funds to empower women farmers: Minister

New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh on Monday said the government has allocated over 30 per cent of the farm-related funds to women to empower them and bring them to the agriculture mainstream, and sought appointment of more women in the extension services.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion of Mahila Kisan Diwas here, he said about 18 per cent of the agricultural households in India are led by women, and they have also made exceptional contribution in horticulture, fisheries, animal husbandry and beekeeping, among others.

Citing a research by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) conducted in nine states, the Minister said the participation of women is 75 per cent in the production of major crops, 79 per cent in horticulture, 51 per cent in post-harvest work and 95 per cent in animal husbandry and fisheries.

Singh also said that National Gender Resource Centre in Agriculture has developed a women sensitisation module to bring about change in the mindset and behaviour of male programme operators.

Special importance has been given to the role of women in achieving the goal of doubling farmers’ income by 2022, he said.

Under the National Cooperative Union of India (NCUI), 38.78 lakh women have been trained in the last two years, he said.

Similarly, 6.07 lakh and 7,000 women have benefited through KVKs (Krishi Vigyan Kendras) and skill training, respectively, he added.

