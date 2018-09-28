Over 300 arrested during anti-Kavanaugh protests in US

Washington, Oct 5 (IANS) The US Capitol Police arrested 302 people for protesting in the Senate office buildings against the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee judge Brett Kavanaugh, who is accused of alleged sexual abuse.

In a statement, the police said that 293 people were arrested on Thursday for “unlawfully demonstrating” in the buildings and another nine for “crowding, obstructing, and incommoding”, reports Efe news.

Among those arrested were actress Amy Schumer and model Emily Ratajkowski.

“Bravery is contagious,” “Stop Kavanaugh,”, “Kavanaugh has to go,” and “We don’t want rapists in court”, were the most recurring slogans during the march.

Kavanaugh has been accused of sexual abuse by three women, including Christine Blasey Ford, who testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee last the week, saying she was 100 per cent sure that the Supreme Court nominee tried to rape her in 1982.

The Senate, in which the Republican have a narrow 51-49 majority, is due to vote on Kavanaugh’s confirmation on Saturday.

The party, however, needs a simple majority of 51 votes in the Senate for its judicial nomination to be approved.

–IANS

ksk