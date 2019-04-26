Over 40 people detained in Wednesday night raids in J&K

Srinagar, May 2 (IANS) Over 40 people were taken into preventive custody by the police in raids in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian and Pulwama districts late on Wednesday night. The raids were carried out in villages in Tahab, Chewakalan, Vehil, Narwah in the two districts.

Around 30 people were taken into preventive custody by the police in similar raids Pulwama two days back.

Although the police did not give any reason for the detentions, it is believed that the people taken into custody had been involved in disturbing law and order in these two districts in the past.

Voting in the third and final phase for the Anantnag Lok Sabha seat is scheduled on May 6.

