Over 400 ‘Vyayamshalas’ to be inaugurated in Haryana

Chandigarh, April 29 (IANS) As many as 401 ‘Vyayamshalas’ (exercise points) would be inaugurated on a single day in Haryana on May 5, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Sunday.

The Vyayamshalas have been built over two acres each to promote sports activities.

“The Haryana government has decided to open sports nurseries where children between 6 and 15 years of age would be trained according to their interests,” Khattar said in Panipat district during an event on Sunday.

Haryana has seen good performances by sportspersons in recent years with medal-winning performances in international events.

Out of the 66 medals won by Indian players in the recently concluded Commonwealth Games in Queensland-Australia, 22 medals were won by players from Haryana.

Players from Haryana have excelled in boxing, wrestling, shooting and athletics in recent years.

