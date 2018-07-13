Over 4,000 pilgrims leave Jammu for Amarnath Yatra

Jammu, July 16 (IANS) Over 1,87,300 pilgrims have so far performed this year’s Amarnath Yatra as another batch of 4,195 pilgrims left Jammu for the Valley on Monday.

“A total of 4,195 Yatris left Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in two batches of 2,455 and 1,740 for the Valley in escorted convoys. Of these, 2,455 Yatris are headed for Baltal while 1,740 are going to Pahalgam base camp,” police said.

The 60-day long Yatra will end on August 26 coinciding with the Shravan Purnima festival.

–IANS

