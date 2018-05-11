Over 450 PCR calls received during storm: Delhi Police

New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) More than 450 emergency calls were made to the Police Control Room (PCR) owing to the sudden thunderstorm and dust storm that hit the national capital, the Delhi Police said on Monday.

According to the police, the total number of calls up to 8 a.m. on Monday related to Sunday’s dust storm was 467, of which 301 were related to trees falling in various parts of the city.

“There were 87 calls related to poles falling and 79 calls of roof collapse. We also received 304 calls related to traffic jams,” an official added.

Sunday’s lightning and dust storm left two people dead and 31 injured.

In Sarita Vihar area in southeast Delhi, a tin sheet blown off a rooftop by strong winds hit a 22-year-old pedestrian Rohit, injuring him seriously. He was rushed to the Apollo hospital where he was declared brought dead.

In Pandav Nagar area in east Delhi, Sonwati, 56, died after a tree fell on her, police added.

