Over 50% civil service aspirants skip exam in Ghaziabad centres

Ghaziabad, June 3 (IANS) Over half of the expected civil service examination aspirants were absent from the test here on Sunday, officials said.

The Ghaziabad district administration made arrangements for 22,745 candidates but only 10,765 aspirants appeared at 46 centres and 11,976 candidates remained absent.

Nodal officer, Additional District Magistrate, Finance Sunil Kumar Singh told IANS that only 47.35 per cent candidates.

District Magistrate Ritu Maheswari personally inspected all the examination centres which were made any breach proof, their gates closed 10 minutes in advance before the exam’s start and as per the Union Public Service Commission’s directives, jammers installed.

Mobile phones were not allowed for the candidates and in view of the heat, water dispensing machines installed and uninterrupted power supply ensured.

–IANS

sps/vd