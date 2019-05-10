Over 58% polling in Gurugram amid stray scuffles

Gurugram, May 12 (IANS) Over 58 per cent turnout was recorded in the Gurgaon Lok Sabha constituency on Sunday amid minor scuffles, officials said.

The voting percentage was recorded at 58.31 per cent till 8 p.m., with the maximum turnout in Rewari assembly segment at 70.56 per cent followed by Nuh at 70.24.

Ferojpur Jhirka and Punhana segments, which also come in Nuh district, recorded 70 and 63.37 per cent turnout, respectively.

In Gurugram district, the Sohna segment led at 68 per cent, followed by Gurugram assembly seat with 66 per cent polling, Pataudi (SC) with 53 and Badshahpur at 44 per cent.

The Bawal (SC) segment, in Rewari district, saw 64.36 per cent polling.

A scuffle was reported at two booths in Punhana in Nuh district after a large number of outsiders who did not have vote there created ruckus inside polling premises,” Gurugram Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer Amit Khatri said.

“Due to this, the voting was stopped for some time but resumed shortly afterwards as security forces took control of the situation. We have registered two separate FIRs in these two places and efforts are on to nab offenders,” he said.

There was heated exchange of words between a woman BJP leader and a Congress leader in Farrukhnagar sub town after they reached the polling booth at the same time and confronted each other.

While polling officials said that the overall turnout was below expectations as they had estimated it to reach 70 per cent, a large number of voters had complained that voter identity cards had not reached their houses.

Such a situation arose with many voters of upscale DLF phase 2 in Gurugram. The official concerned had the new voter I-cards with him at a polling booth located at American Public school but residents did not find their names in the voter list.

“My entire family has recently applied for voter I-cards. The officials claimed that the I-cards would reach my house. As this did not happen, we, still, reached the polling booth with an expectation of our names could be in voting list. My entire family is disappointed with the fact that I did not find our names in voter lists,” said Samir Arora, a resident of Aakashneem Marg of DLF phase 2.

“The craze of voting rights increased in last couple of elections, especially after 2014. I came straight away from Mumbai to vote in Gurugram,” said Bollywood actor Ravi Jhangu of “Zila Ghaziabad” fame, whose native place is Daulatabad village here.

He also said that the a large number of residents are not pleased with the performance with incumbent MP Rao Inderjeet Singh but wanted to give second chance to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

–IANS

str/vd