Over 60 per cent Delhiites say no to firecracker this Diwali: Survey

New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) While the Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to impose a blanket ban on firecrackers, about 68 per cent people in Delhi said that they will not burn fireworks this Diwali, a survey said.

The survey conducted by LocalCircles, a community social media platform, covered Delhi and the National Capital Region, in which 75,000 people participated.

“As many as 68 per cent citizens have said they will not be burning crackers to make sure that the level of pollution stays in control and the city does not become a gas chamber,” said a report by LocalCircles.

In 2016, PM2.5 or particles with diameter less than 2.5mm, levels in some areas of Delhi increased to 1,238 on Diwali, which was about 50 times higher than the international standards and 20 times the national standards.

Later in October 2017 the Supreme Court imposed a ban on the sale of firecrackers in Delhi during Diwali last year.

Following this, pollution levels in Delhi were found to be lower in Diwali 2017 as compared to that during Diwali in 2016, a Central Pollution Control Board report found.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court passed a verdict, applicable throughout the year, allowing the use of only green firecrackers with reduced emission and decibel levels during all religious festivals.

The apex court also said this Diwali, firecrackers could be burst only between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The court also prohibited the manufacture, sale and use of joined firecrackers (series crackers or ‘laris’) and directed police station chiefs to be personally responsible for ensuring the compliance of its order.

The bench also asked the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) to review the clinical composition of fireworks, particularly for reducing the aluminium content and submit its report within two weeks.

Meanwhile, in the wake of fire incident at Bhalaswa landfill site, the survey also found 91 per cent citizens urging the municipal leadership to ensure zero garbage burning by staff and ragpickers during these months to ensure that the level of pollution does not go beyond permissible limits.

–IANS

kd/