Over 600 pilgrims leave for Amarnath

Jammu, July 28 (IANS) A batch of 663 pilgrims on Saturday left Jammu for the Kashmir Valley to perform the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, an official said.

They left the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in an escorted convoy of 21 vehicles. Some of them would head along the Baltal, others towards the Pahalgam treks,” police said.

To regulate the rush at the Baltal and Pahalgam base camps, the yatris have been lodged in Mir Bazar transit camp in Anantnag district and Manigam transit camp in Ganderbal, the official said.

The annual pilgrimage has been going on for the last 31 days and till Friday, 2,51,996 pilgrims have performed the yatra at the Himalayan Cave Shrine that houses an ice stalagmite structure believed to symbolise the mythical powers of Lord Shiva.

The 60-day Amarnath Yatra will end on August 26, coinciding with the Shravan Purnima festival.

–IANS

