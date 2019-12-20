Over 60,000 qualify for assistant professor’s post

New Delhi, Dec 31 (IANS) The National Testing Agency on Tuesday declared the UGC-NET December 2019 results in which more than 60,000 candidates qualified for the post of assistant professor.

As per the results, 60,147 candidates qualified assistant professor’s post, while 5,092 qualified for JRF.

The UGC-NET December 2019 examination was conducted by the NTA between December 2 and 6 in two shifts per day in 700 centres across 219 cities in the country. The examination was conducted in 81 subjects.

More than 10.34 lakh candidates registered for the examination of which 7.93 lakh candidates appeared in the exams.

Like last time, the examination was conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only to reduce the burden of examinees.

In order to make the examination system transparent, the question paper and recorded responses were displayed for verification by the examinees.

Live CCTV surveillance through more than 1,450 CCTV cameras were carried out for the examination.

Cheating using mobile network and other electronic devices was prevented by using jammers at all the centres. More than 3,100 jammers were installed for each shift.

For the staff strength, 19 regional coordinators, 200 city coordinators and 600 observers were positioned for the test.

As per the UGC policy, 6 per cent of candidates who appear in both the papers and obtain minimum qualifying marks in aggregate of both the papers are declared NET qualified. The certificates to the qualified candidates will be issued by NTA shortly.

