Over 7,3074 LPG connections provided in Himachal

Shimla, Aug 25 (IANS) Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Saturday that over 7,3074 liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) connections have been provided to beneficiaries in Himachal Pradesh under Ujjwala Yojna and that all eligible families would be given such connections by 2019.

He was reviewing the progress of Central and state governments welfare schemes.

He said 22 lakh people would be benefited under the Ayushman Bharat, the national health protection mission. He said 94 per cent data have been uploaded under the scheme and the state has secured seventh position in the country.

Thakur said all villages have been electrified. Under the Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana – ‘Saubhagya’, out of 13,156 electricity connections 6,101 had been provided and the remaining connections will be provided by end of October.

The Chief Minister said the state’s decision to lower the age of senior citizen for various social welfare schemes without the income criteria from 80 to 70 years have benefitted 1.14 lakh people.

Now over 2.14 lakh old people are getting the social security pension of Rs 1,300 per month, he added.

