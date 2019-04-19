Over 79% turnout in Kerala’s Wayanad LS seat

Thiruvananthapuram, April 23 (IANS) Kerala’s Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, from where Congress President Rahul Gandhi is trying his electoral luck for the first time, saw a turnout of over 79 per cent on Tuesday.

The turnout could increase when the voting figures were finalised. In 2014, the turnout was 73.23 per cent.

The constituency became high-profile after Gandhi decided to enter the poll fray from here in addition to the traditional family seat of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress chief faces Bharath Dharma Jana Sena Chairperson Tushar Vellapally, who is the NDA candidate and Communist Party of India leader P.P. Suneer, of the ruling Left Democratic Front, which was irate at Gandhi’s candidature and had vowed to defeat him.

Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam General Secretary Vellapally Natesan, who is the father of the NDA candidate, said that he was confident that Gandhi will win given the minority population in the constituency.

There are a total of 13,57,819 voters in Wayanad, that incidentally that also has the highest number of candidates (20) in the state’s 20 Lok Sabha seats. There are 6,73,011 men, 6,84,807 women and one transgender voters in the constituency.

–IANS

