Over 8,000 affected by Sri Lanka flash floods

Colombo, May 14 (IANS) Over 8,000 people were affected as heavy rains caused flash floods in Sri Lanka’s Galle and Kalutara districts, the Disaster Management Centre said on Monday.

Several people were evacuated from their homes due to the heavy downpour on Sunday but as the rains ceased by Monday morning, the situation was normalising, Disaster Management Centre’s spokesperson Pradeep Kodippilli was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

He said no casualties or damages were reported but those living in low areas were urged to be vigilant. More rains were expected on Monday night.

Sri Lanka’s Meteorological Department said showers or thundershowers would occur over most provinces of the island country by Monday evening.

Heavy falls was also expected at some places, particularly in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Uva and Western provinces and in Polonnaruwa and Vauniya districts.

The monsoons, which hit Sri Lanka in May 2017, caused heavy flooding and landslides in several districts resulting in over 200 deaths while thousands were displaced.

–IANS

and/soni/