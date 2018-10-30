Over 8,000 to take part in Run for Education

Kolkata, Nov 1 (IANS) More than 8,000 participants from across the country will take part in the fifth edition of Airtel Run for Education on November 25, it was announced on Thursday.

As the city’s only fundraising sporting event contributing towards the cause of education for underprivileged children, the 2018 leg of this annual event will be flagged off from City Centre 1 in Salt Lake, a suburban town of Kolkata.

The marathon includes four categories, Fun Run, 5 km, 10 km and 21 km.

