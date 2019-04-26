Over 82% polling recorded in Bengal’s fourth phase

Kolkata, April 30 (IANS) An average of about 82.77 per cent votes were cast in the fourth phase of elections to eight parliamentary constituencies in West Bengal, the Election Commission said here on Tuesday.

The polling percentage was 79.41 in Baharampur, 84.75 in Burdwan East, 82.57 in Burdwan-Durgapur, 76.62 in Asansol, 85.70 in Bolpur and 85.28 in Birbhum constituencies, Additional Chief Electoral Officer Sanjoy Basu told reporters here.

He said the voter turnout in Ranaghat and Krishnanagar constituencies will be finalised soon.

According to Voter Turnout app of the commission, polling was recorded 83.77 per cent in Krishnanagar and 84.19 per cent in Ranaghat.

Post-poll scrutiny is on for most of the eight constituencies that went to the polls on Monday, though the scrutiny exercise has been completed in Baharampur and Krishnanagar Lok Sabha seats, reports are yet to be submitted, he said.

“The commission received about 12,629 complaints on our portals till Tuesday while about 173 of them are in the process disposal. About 9,798 grievances were registered in cVigil app and the poll panel had addressed most of the complaints, but around 31 of them are yet to be disposed of,” he said.

AAbout 1.44 lakh litres of liquor and over Rs 59.98 crore of unaccounted cash has been seized, Basu said.

–IANS

