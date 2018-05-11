Over a million Iraqis to benefit from UN-World Bank accords

Geneva, May 12 (IANS/AKI) The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the World Bank have boosted cooperation with two new humanitarian and development framework agreements that will rapidly aid over a million Iraqis, the IOM, the UN migration agency, has said.

“Given the interest of the World Bank in addressing protracted displacement crisis, population mobility and its development impacts, the issue is particularly relevant and important for IOM,” said Luca Dall’Oglio, the IOM Chief of Mission in Washington DC.

“The conclusion of these agreements will establish the required financial modalities for the World Bank and IOM to effectively support the concerned national authorities at the country level in the implementation of important projects,” Dall’Oglio added.

The accords will streamline cooperation procedures and have an immediate impact as they will streamline IOM’s engagement with Iraq’s government under the World Bank-financed Emergency Social Stabilisation and Resilience Project, according to IOM.

–IANS/AKI

mr/