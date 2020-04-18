Over Rs 1 cr fine collected in TN for violating lockdown rules
Chennai, April 18 (IANS) Tamil Nadu police has collected about Rs 1.06 crore as fine from vehicle drivers for violating the lockdown orders, said a police official on Saturday.
According to police, about 1.94 lakh vehicles were seized as they were plying on the roads without any valid reason during the lockdown period.
A fine of about Rs 1.06 crore has been collected from the vehicle owners.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended a nationwide lockdown till May 3 to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
–IANS
