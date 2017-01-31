Over Rs 3 lakh crore allocated for Sagarmala projects: President

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) President Pranab Mukherjee on Tuesday said the government has allocated Rs 3 lakh crore for the implementation of 199 projects under the ambitious Sagarmala port-led development plan for the next three years.

“My government is committed to optimally harness our marine wealth and give a new impetus to ocean-led development,” Mukherjee told a joint session of Parliament.

“Under the Sagarmala programme on port-led development, a total of 199 projects with an outlay of over Rs 3 lakh crore have been identified for implementation in the next three years.”

Mukherjee said: “Of these, projects of more than Rs 1 lakh crore are already under implementation.”

