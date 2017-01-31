Over Rs two lakh crore sanctioned under Mudra scheme: President

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) President Pranab Mukherjee on Tuesday said the government has provided over Rs two lakh crore through 5.6 crore loans sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana.

Addressing the joint sitting of both houses of parliament, the President said that core of the government’s policies was welfare of the poor, Dalits, farmers, labourers and the youth.

“My government salutes the strength of janashakti (people’s power) and pledges to constructively utilise it in Rashtra Nirman (nation building),” Mukherjee added.

–IANS

ps/sm/vm

