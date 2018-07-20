Over two dozen protesters injured in J&K clashes

Srinagar, July 23 (IANS) Over two dozen protesters were injured on Monday when they clashed with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

Police officials said dozens of protesters clashed with the security forces in Wani Mohalla in Khudwani area where a cordon and search operation was going on.

“Security forces used tear smoke canisters and pellet guns to quell the protesters.

“Over two dozen protesters were injured in these clashes. One of the injured, Raqeeb Ahmad, was hit by a tear smoke shell on his head. He was referred to Srinagar for specialized treatment,” an official said.

Security forces killed three militants, including two locals and a Pakistan national, in a gunfight in the same area on Sunday.

