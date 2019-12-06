Overnight rains fail to lower Delhi pollution levels

New Delhi, 13 Dec (IANS) The pollution level did not lower in Delhi and NCR despite heavy rains throughout Thursday evening. Air quality levels remained in the ‘severe’ category at 9 a.m. on Friday as AQI levels touched the 407 mark as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR).

As per the SAFAR standards, AQI between 401 and 500 is categorized as ‘severe’ and people are advised to avoid any type of outdoor physical activity.

Heavy rainfall is usually expected to help reduce the overall air pollution levels but on Friday morning the AQI levels continued to hover around 400 raising the concern.

–IANS

