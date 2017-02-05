Overwhelmed, Kejriwal says after election

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has thanked everyone who worked for the AAP in Punjab and Goa, saying he was feeling

“overwhelmed”.

“I am truly overwhelmed,” a visibly tired Kejriwal said in a video message in a choking voice late on Saturday. “We will surely win, people will surely win.”

The Aam Aadmi Party leader thanked the people of Punjab and Goa, the two states which voted on Saturday, party volunteers, donors and NRIs who campaigned for the AAP.

“People fought this election, not the AAP,” Kejriwal said, describing the election in both the states as an “andolan” (movement).

He profusely thanked both the volunteers and the NRIs. “You guys are just amazing.”

Kejriwal said those who donated to the AAP showed courage because the Narendra Modi government, he pointed out, hounded virtually everyone who gave money to the party.

Some election watchers and opinion polls have said the AAP will finish on top in the Punjab battle also involving the Akali Dal-BJP combine and the Congress.

In response to election specialist Prannoy Roy’s prediction at the end of polling that the AAP’s chances of forming a government in Punjab was 55-60 per cent compared to the Congress’ 30-35 per cent, Kejriwal said: “This is huge. Unbelievable.”

