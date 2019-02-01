Owaisi launches project to engage with youth

Hyderabad, Feb 3 (IANS) AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday launched the LEARN Project, a unique initiative for young men and women in Hyderabad to participate in parliamentary democracy and set the agenda for the 2019 elections.

As 50 per cent of India’s population is below the age of 25 and 65 per cent of the population is below the age of 35, the Hyderabad MP is a strong advocate for increased participation of youth in parliamentary politics.

LEARN Project is the next step in platforming young people and ensuring that their voice is heard, said a leader of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

The project will include special activities for youth through which they can engage directly with Asaduddin Owaisi, the party said in a statement.

“Our youth need to know how to use constitutional tools in order to strengthen Indian democracy and MPs need to know what young people expect from them. LEARN Project is my effort to platform your aspirations and visions”, the MP tweeted earlier.

These activities will include Youth Baithaks, Youth Parliaments, Townhall events and Heritage Walks.

–IANS

ms/mr