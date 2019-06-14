Owaisi takes oath amid ‘Jai Shri Ram’,’Vande Mataram’ chants

New Delhi, June 18 (IANS) Chants of “Jai Shri Ram” and “Vande Mataram” greeted All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday as he took oath as member of the 17th Lok Sabha, and he responded with “Allahu Akbar”.

As the Hyderabad MP approached the Speaker’s podium, some of the members, apparently from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), began shouting the slogans.

Owaisi, however, remained unperturbed, and rather mocked the members by gesturing to them to keep shouting.

After taking his oath in Urdu, he said: “Jai Bheem, Jai Meem, Takbeer Allahu Akbar, Jai Hind.”

“Today, I was welcomed with some slogans when I stood up to take my oath on the Constitution of India,” he tweeted later.

–IANS

spk/vd