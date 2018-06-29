Owen Wilson volunteers to take paternity test

Los Angeles, June 30 (IANS) Actor Owen Wilson is said to have volunteered to take a paternity test, after a third woman came forward claiming that he was the father of her unborn child.

According to a report in UsMagazine, Owen is prepared to support the baby, should he prove to be the child’s father, reports dailymail.co.uk.

“Owen has been a great father to his two boys and has maintained a warm and close relationship with their mothers,” said a source.

“Of course if a paternity test establishes that he is the father of another child, he will fulfill all of his obligations to support his child,” the source added.

Owen fathered seven-year-old Robert Ford, who was born in 2011, with Jade Duell, while he had his second child with personal trainer Caroline Lindqvist, who was married at the time.

