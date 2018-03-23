Own effort cures best: Big B’s health musings (Movie Snippets)

Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan says while “repair” work for his body pains has been on, he feels one’s own efforts work best for improvement in health.

“Repair on the pains for body do continue… But at times it has been seen, noticed, that the efforts of the self are and be the best cure for all… hence an effort made to be back on routine,” the 75-year-old posted on his blog.

Earlier this month, the actor was shooting for “Thugs of Hindostan” in Jodhpur, where a team of doctors flew in to check him as heavy costumes for the period drama took a toll on Big B.

He is now back in Mumbai and is working on his other projects.

“Put on the dancing shoes… get out with a jive, trundle along the streets in galloping rumba… twist and shout those famous words in song… enter the work portals to give sound to few unfinished words of ‘102 Not Out’ and strike the orange based grey machined multiple gadgetry of strength givers… in some reserve, to bring mobility back after almost a month and a half… This is serious damage… not going for the work out… but no fear… now a routine each day .. pains be damned,” he added.

Akshay turns rickshaw driver for Twinkle

Sunday morning turned happening for Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna as the Bollywood star played auto-rickshaw driver to his wife.

Akshay and Twinkle are known to be early risers, and so, it doesn’t come as a surprise that the ‘perfect’ Sunday is not at all about a late morning and laziness for this couple.

“My perfect Sunday though it may seem insane to some! Woke up at 4 a.m. and got in a solid two and a half hours of undisturbed writing time, a brisk walk with my dog and some goofing around with my rather cute rickshaw driver. All before 9 am. #TheEarlyBird #TryIt,” Twinkle wrote.

She captioned a photograph in which Akshay is seen driving the rickshaw and the author-entrepreneur is seen in the passenger’s seat.

Shraddha happy to play characters from small towns

Actress Shraddha Kapoor, who is juggling between shooting for her upcoming films “Batti Gul Meter Chalu” and “Stree” — both of which are set in small towns — says she feels privileged to essay characters from the “heart of the country”.

The actress has been juggling schedules between the small towns of Tehri in Uttarakhand and Chanderi in Madhya Pradesh.

“It’s a real privilege to play characters who come from small towns. That’s the heart of our country. There is so much to learn and absorb,” Shraddha said in a statement.

According to a source close to the actress, when she approaches a character, Shraddha likes to go all out to absorb the role’s characteristics. So, she is living locally, learning the local dialect of these places and she is really enjoying this opportunity to explore the remote areas of the country.

–IANS

