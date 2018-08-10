Oyarzabal confident about Real Sociedad contract, mum on Athletic Bilbao

San Sebastian (Spain), Aug 15 (IANS) A day after signing a contract renewal until 2024 with Real Sociedad, left winger Mikel Oyarzabal said on Wednesday he was confident about continuing his football career with the club and declined to comment on Athletic Bilbao’s interest in him.

The 21-year-old Oyarzabal joined Real Sociedad’s first team in 2015, after spending time as a U19 and B-team player, reports Efe.

“Today is a very special day. I am fulfilling a dream and I am where I want to be,” Oyarzabal said in a video published on the club’s website.

When asked about Athletic Bilbao’s offer, he refused to reveal information saying that it was not the right time “to talk about what happened before the renewal,” adding that he was happy to be at Real Sociedad, the club that “has given me everything since I was little”.

“I had no doubts… I want to make history at Real Sociedad,” he said.

