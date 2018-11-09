Pa. Ranjith excited to tell Birsa Munda’s story

New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) “Kabali” director Pa. Ranjith is excited to trace the life of freedom fighter Birsa Munda on the big screen and says the film will appeal to Indian as well as international audiences.

After the release of “Beyond The Clouds”, producer duo Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishor Arora are collaborating with Ranjith for the biopic on the life of the tribal leader, who was an important figure in the history of the Indian independence movement.

“When I first read about Birsa seven years back, in Mahasweta Devi’s ‘Aranyer Adhikar’ (‘Jangal Ke Davedar’ in Hindi), I knew that one day I will narrate this story,” Ranjith said in a statement.

“When Namah Picture’s Shareen, Kishor and I met to discuss Birsa early this year, we realised that we shared the same passion to narrate this inspiring story that will make a brilliant feature film, which will appeal to the Indian audience as well as the international audience.

“I am happy to be working with Namah and excited by the commitment that they have expressed towards telling Birsa’s story. Birsa’s life transcends time and I am sure it will inspire the audience, as it has all of us,” he added.

On the occasion of Munda’s birth anniversary on Thursday, the makers announced the film. The makers have also acquired the rights of “‘Jangal Ke Davedar”.

Kedia said: “The life and times of Birsa Munda are an inspiration and it’s a remarkable story that needs to be told. There are very few parallels in history of so much being achieved at such a young age.

“We at Namah Pictures feel privileged to bring this story to screen and are excited to collaborate with Pa.Ranjith to direct the film.”

–IANS

sug/rb/vm