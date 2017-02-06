Package triggers bomb fears at Sanremo festival

Rome, Feb 7 (IANS/AKI) A box of leaflets sparked a bomb scare in Italy’s Ligurian resort of Sanremo on Monday on the eve of the world-famous festival taking place there from February 7-11.

The cardboard box was found in a flower-bed about 200 metres from the Ariston theatre, the main festival venue.

One of the top-rating TV shows, this year’s festival is being presented by popular TV hosts Carlo Conti and Maria De Filippi.

Security is tight at the festival following the Islamic State terrorist group’s deadly attacks at a Berlin Christmas market in December, on Bastille-Day revellers in Nice last July and a concert at the Bataclan theatre in Paris in November 2015.

–IANS

sku/