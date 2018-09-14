Paddler Manika inks deal with Herbalife Nutrition

New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) Rising paddler Manika was unveiled as one of the faces of Herbalife Nutrition, a global nutrition company, here on Thursday.

Bringing the 23-year-old on board, the company aims to spread awareness about a healthy active lifestyle.

India skipper Virat Kohli, boxer Mary Kom and shuttler Saina Nehwal are the other sporting personalities associated with Herbalife Nutrition.

Commenting on her association, Manika said: “I have always believed that staying fit begins with eating healthy, dedication and being confident about yourself and Herbalife Nutrition with its powerful message ‘Healthy Active Lifestyle’ to ‘Make the World Healthier & Happier’ has always encouraged people to live a healthy life.”

“It’s an absolute privilege to be a part of Herbalife family. It promotes the importance of a healthy lifestyle and balanced nutrition which is just as important as training and hard work,” she added.

