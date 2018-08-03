Paddler Swastika wins bronze at Hong Kong Open

New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) Young Swastika Ghosh annexed a medal in the Hang Seng Hong Kong Junior and Cadet Open table tennis meet, claiming the bronze in the junior girls doubles along with Singapores Jingyi Zhou.

The pair began on a high note, beating their Taipei opponents Pei-Ling Su and Yu-Chin Tsai in the round-of-16, according to the official statement issued on Monday.

They won 3-1 to progress to the next round. Swastika starred in the quarters too, overcoming the Chinese duo of Binyue Zhang and Yi Chen with a similar score.

The combination of Li Lin Jassy Tan of Singapore and Ruei Ling Wen of Taipei, however, proved to be too strong for them in the semi-finals as they clinched the final game and won 3-2.

In the Junior boys’ doubles category, the combination of Raegan Alberquerque and Payas Jain got through to the pre-quarters but couldn’t continue their momentum as they lost to the Thai pair of Yanapong Panagitgun and Supakron Pankhaoyoy.

In the junior boys’ singles category, even though Raegan made it to the main draw, his journey was short-lived as he couldn’t get past local lad Pak Hei Cheng as he went down with a narrow 3-4 margin.

–IANS

gau/bg