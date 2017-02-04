Padma Lakshmi stuns in Tahiliani’s collection at LFW

Mumbai, Feb 5 (IANS) Supermodel, TV host, cookbook author and socialite Padma Lakshmi looked every inch royal as she walked the runway for veteran fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani in a cration from his latest collection titled “Chashme Shahi” at the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Summer/Resort 2017.

Held at the Reliance Jio Garden, Lakshmi, who made her debut at the fashion gala, opened the show for Tahiliani, sporting a beautiful ivory coloured embellished sari with a cape.

Lakshmi says she was nervous about the debut on the event.

“It’s been a long time, years in fact, since I’ve been on the runway,” Lakshmi had told IANS.

The stage for Tahiliani’s event was decked up with beautiful mogra flowers. The colour pallet for the deisgner’s show consisted of whites, creams, beige, jade and black interspersed with pops of colours.The silhouettes included kalidar lehengas, sarees, and kurtas with French knots and Swarovski crystals.

About his latest collection, Tahiliani told IANS: “Inspired by Mughal gardens and architecture, the Spring Summer collection aptly titled ‘Chashme Shahi’ reveals clothes that transform into a breathtaking aria of fantasy and romance. Representing the ateliers timeless craft combined with a modern muse, skillfully presented in an array of elegant cool garments to create an offering reminiscent of summer and all that it brings with it.”

Closing the show,Lakshmi, who has catwalked for big international names like Giorgio Armani, Gianni Versace and Ralph Lauren, changed into a stunning brocade salmon pink lehenga paired with a shirt-choli in the same colour. The supermodel sported minimal make-up and chose to tie her hair into a ponytail.

Asked what attracts her to Tahiliani’s creation, Lakshmi said: “His craftsmanship, the timelessness of his pieces, the attention to detail, and how you feel like royalty when you put on one of his garments. You know when you’re getting dressed in one of Tarun’s pieces, that it’s a special occasion.”

–IANS

dc/vd