Paintings urge viewers to slow down, rethink moments

New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) Advertiser-turned-artist Ana Jain’s creativity found an outlet in painting after she became a mother. Talking about her solo exhibition here, she points to the artistic muses she found, the moments she painted, and the feelings she uncovered.

In her exhibition “Yugen”, which kicked off on Thursday at the Triveni Kala Sangam here, Jain exhibits works from 2017 till present.

Depicting a fluid feminine form in all works, her wide oeuvre range from watercolour, acrylic and mix-media on paper and canvas.

The show’s title, Yugen, in Japanese aesthetics, refers to profound feelings that transcend description when one realises how limiting language can be.

“Everyone has those experiences. There were my own moments in mind — books, music and art — that linger on, and then you feel the need to express,” she told IANS.

The young contemporary artist, who worked in advertising for over 12 years, turned to painting after motherhood.

“I want people to stop, observe and ponder upon the learning and turning points of their lives. These events are so important. Be aware of your own feelings.

“Through my paintings, I want to evoke those moments of Yugen in people,” the artist said.

Inviting people to reflect upon the high points of their lives, Jain underlines the importance of slowing down to think.

“Yugen” will run from May 23 to June 1 here.

–IANS

sj/mag/