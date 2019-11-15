Pak govt issues notification for Sharif’s travel

Islamabad, Nov 19 (IANS) Pakistan’s Interior Ministry has issued a notification to formally allow former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for medical treatment, stating that the decision was taken as an “interim arrangement” in light of the Lahore High Court’s order.

In its notification, the Ministry on Monday reproduced the undertakings provided by PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif to the Lahore High Court in which the terms of their travel and return have been laid out, reports Dawn news.

The undertaking provided by Shehbaz Sharif includes a clause that states that the Pakistan High Commission will have the right to meet the former premier’s doctors to “verify or confirm about his health”.

The Lahore High Court on November 16 allowed Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for four weeks for medical treatment, saying the duration could be extended based on medical reports.

In a blow to the government, which had placed a condition of indemnity bonds for Nawaz Sharif’s travel, the court had ordered the federal government to remove his name from the Exit Control List (ECL) without any conditions.

An air ambulance is expected to arrive in Lahore from Doha on Tuesday morning to take Nawaz Sharif to London.

Nawaz Sharif, who was diagnosed with an immune system disorder, has been advised to go abroad for medical treatment.

The PML-N supremo, who was incarcerated after an accountability court found him guilty in the Al Azizia corruption case, was granted bail by the Islamabad High Court on humanitarian grounds.

He also obtained bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case from the Lahore High Court.

