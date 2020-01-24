Pak had asked India to de-escalate along LoC: Corp Commander

Srinagar, Jan 25 (IANS) The Pakistan Army had requested the Indian Army to de-escalate the action along the LoC last month, Lt. General K.J.S Dhillon, 15 Corps Commander, said at a press conference here on Saturday.

General Dhillon said that on December 27 last year the DGMO Pakistani Army called up his Indian counterpart and requested him to de-escalate the action along the LoC as it was causing casualties on the Pakistani side and inflicting heavy damage on their forces.

He said that the DGMO had conveyed to his Pakistani counterpart that the latter must stop abetting terrorism.

“However, the very next day, Pakistan made an attempt to push in infiltrators into India. The Indian Army gave a befitting reply to Pakistan,” Gen Dhillon said.

He said that there is no change in the Pakistani attitude as it continues to push in infiltrators into Indian territory and resorts to ceasefire violations.

“Even now Pakistan is carrying out ceasefire violations along the LoC,” he said.

–IANS

zafar/bg