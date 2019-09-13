Pak Hindu medical student found dead in college hostel

Larkana, Sep 17 (IANS) A Pakistani Hindu medical girl student was found dead under mysterious circumstances in her hostel room at the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) in Larkana, Sindh, media reports said on Tuesday. While the university authorities have expressed the suspicion that it could be a case of suicide, the student’s family members have alleged foul play.

The police have launched an investigation into the case.

According to reports in the Pakistani media, Nimrita Kumari’s body was found on Monday hanging from the ceiling fan in her hostel room.

University vice-chancellor Aneela Atta-ur-Rehman said that the body of Nimrita was found in her hostel room, which was closed from inside. Police have taken the phone and other items belonging to the girl for forensic examination.

Rehman told the media that she along with other authorities reached the hostel room on receiving the information about the death.

“We broke open the door to bring her out and took her to the hospital where doctors declared her brought dead. We informed the family members of the girl. We found no injury marks on her body, but there were some marks on her neck. We suspect she might have committed suicide. However, the real cause of the death is yet to be ascertained,” Rehman added.

Rehman said that a committee has been formed to look into the case. The committee will be headed by the principal of Larkana’s Chandka Medical College, she said.

Nimrita Kumari belonged to Mirpur Mathelo, a taluka in Ghotki district of Sindh. She was the daughter of a rich trader. Her body was handed over to her family.

According to her friends, Nimrita had appeared in an exam just a day earlier.

The university has sent a detailed report to the Sindh Chief Minister, who has promised a free and fair probe into her death.

However, Nimrita’s brother Vishal has alleged foul play and said that his sister was murdered.

“She had distributed sweets just two hours before her death. How can she commit suicide?, said Vishal.

Vishal demanded a post-mortem by a private hospital.

Nimrita was enrolled in the university’s Bachelor of Dental Surgery programme and was a final year student.

Meanwhile, a campaign has been launched on social media with the #JusticeForNimrita.

“Nimrita Kumari looks a very happy person and I see very much life in her. No way she committed suicide,” wrote a Twitter user in Pakistan.

“This is so heart wrenching ???? A family lost their beautiful jewel. Imagine if it was not Nimrita but you or a family member of yours. You must feel the extreme pain,” wrote another Twitter user.

“Sorry Nimrita, we couldn’t save you, my heart is bleeding, my eyes turned into lake, I can’t stop my tear, May Allah rest her soul in peace,” another tweeted.

