Pak Hindu student committed suicide: Judicial panel

Islamabad, Dec 6 (IANS) A Pakistani Hindu medical student who was found dead under mysterious circumstances in her hostel room in September, committed suicide, a Judicial Commission probing the case said on Friday, while ruling out murder.

Nimrita Kumari’s body was found on September 16 hanging from the ceiling fan in her hostel room at the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) in Larkana. She was enrolled in the university’s Bachelor of Dental Surgery programme and was a final year student.

According to sources, the Commission concluded its findings and despatched its 17-page report to the Sindh Home Department.

It was headed by District and Sessions Judge Larkana who conducted hearings of witnesses including students, teachers and staff of the Assefa Medical and Dental College, Larkana.

The Commission also reviewed the police investigations, post-mortem and DNA reports, forensic data of Nimrita’s cell phone and her laptop and those of the suspects and other related evidence.

It concluded that “Nimrita was under severe stress following refusal of her marriage proposal by her friend. Owing to severe stress and dejection and frustration, Nimrita committed suicide”.

While reviewing the investigations and evidence, the Commission could not detect murder in the case.

