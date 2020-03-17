Pak Prez, FM test COVID-19 negative after returning from China

Islamabad, March 19 (IANS) Pakistan President Arif Alvi and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi have tested negative for the novel coronavirus upon their return from China.

“Chinese authorities have formally informed the Foreign Office that President Arif Alvi, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Planning Minister Asad Umar and other members have cleared the corona test,” Dawn news quoted the Foreign Office as saying on Wednesday.

President Alvi had visited China from March 16-17 for expressing Pakistan’s solidarity with the Chinese government in its efforts to contain and deal with the spread of COVID-19. He was accompanied on the trip by Qureshi, Umar and senior officials.

President Alvi and his delegation had embarked on the visit after clearing the COVID-19 test and again underwent tests after completing the tour.

“Their blood samples and swabs were taken at the end of the visit and today they have been cleared after the tests,” the FO said.

Earlier, Qureshi had self-quarantined himself for five days after the trip.

He had told a televised press conference that he was self-quarantining himself on experts’ advice for the sake of all those around him.

Pakistan has so far reported two coronavirus deaths with 299 confirmed cases.

–IANS

ksk/